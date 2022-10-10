Biden condemns ‘brutality’ of Russian missile strikes

“They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” Biden said in a statement.”
The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of US security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and imposed a wideranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Biden said.
“Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.”