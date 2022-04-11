Le Pen, Macron prepare for tense French election duel

French president Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen were on Monday preparing for two weeks of tough campaigning after they reached a run-off of presidential elections that promises to be far tighter than their encounter five years ago.

With more than 90 per cent of the vote counted in the first round, projections showed Macron scoring 28-29 per cent, with Le Pen on 22-24 per cent.

As the top two finishers, they will progress to a second round on 24 April.

Despite entering the campaign late and holding just one rally, Macron performed slightly better than expected and won immediate support from most of his defeated rivals ahead of the run-off.

"Make no mistake: nothing is decided," he told cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters. "The debate that we are going to have over the next fortnight will be decisive for our country and Europe."

He added, "When the far-right with all its forms is so high in our country, you can't say that things are going well."