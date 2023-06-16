Russia tries to signal normalcy as Ukraine forces advance

Russia announced plans on Thursday to stage elections in occupied parts of Ukraine in just three months, Moscow’s latest bid to signal it is in control even as a Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed its forces back in some areas.

The Ukrainian assault is in its early stages, and military experts say the decisive battles still lie ahead. But corpses of Russian soldiers and burnt-out armoured vehicles lining the roadside in villages newly recaptured by Ukrainian troops attested to Kyiv’s biggest advances since last year.

“Our heroic people, our troops on... the front line are facing very tough resistance,” Zelenskiy told NBC News in an interview in Kyiv. “Because for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine, I would say, actually means losing the war.”

Zelenskiy said the news from the front lines was “generally positive but it’s very difficult,” according to a partial transcript of the interview.