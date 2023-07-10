Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelenskiy

There were no changes in position to the north of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces remained engaged in heavy fighting west of Bakhmut and near Lyman, further north in Donetsk region.

Zelenskiy was interviewed on U.S. television network ABC ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where Kyiv hopes to receive firm indications about both future membership in the Western defence alliance and guarantees for its security.

Zelenskiy acknowledged that advances were slower than what he and his generals wanted, but said Ukrainian forces held the initiative.

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” he said, noting that the military had overcome a “kind of stagnation” in previous months.

“We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”