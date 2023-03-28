Ukraine aims to exhaust Russian troops in Bakhmut

Ukraine is aiming to exhaust and inflict heavy losses on Russian forces trying to capture the small eastern city of Bakhmut, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said in a video posted on Tuesday.

In a video showing him addressing soldiers in what appeared to be a large industrial warehouse, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia was continuing to focus on the Bakhmut area after months of battle.

Moscow sees capturing Bakhmut as vital to its efforts to establish complete control over the Donbas industrial region in eastern Ukraine.

"They do not stop trying to surround and capture the city," Syrskyi said in the video posted on the Telegram messaging app.