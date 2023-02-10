Zelensky urges faster arms supplies

Hailed as a European hero on his arrival in Brussels, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders to accelerate the promised delivery of modern long-range weapons.

The Ukrainian leader warned during an EU summit Thursday that he could not return empty-handed from what was only his second foreign trip since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion just under a year ago.

With a renewed Russian offensive piling pressure on Kyiv’s forces in the east, the former actor turned war leader urged his allies to turn what he said were their “positive signals” into “concrete” words.

After Wednesday’s visits to London and Paris to lobby Britain, France and Germany for modern fighter jets and long-range missiles, Zelensky flew on to Brussels to address EU leaders and the European parliament.