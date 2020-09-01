Macron in high-takes Lebanon reform drive

French president Emmanuel Macron pressed his “risky” drive for political change in Lebanon Tuesday, as the crisis-stricken country marked its centenary while teetering on the brink of the abyss.

Macron has set an ambitious goal for his second trip to the crisis-hit country since a deadly 4 August explosion ravaged Beirut: to press for change without being seen as a meddler.

He kicked off his trip on Monday, not by visiting political leaders, but by spending more than an hour with singing legend Fairuz, who at 85 is a rare unifying figure in Lebanon.

Macron was set to tick off more symbols to mark 100 years Tuesday since French mandate authorities proclaimed the creation of Greater Lebanon.