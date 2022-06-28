Macron seeks allies as new French parliament opens

France’s lower house of parliament reopens Tuesday after an election upset for president Emmanuel Macron whose centrist allies are little closer to building a stable majority, putting prime minister Elisabeth Borne’s job potentially on the line.

After this month’s ballot brought surges for the far right and hard left, opposition forces have made clear that they will not be lured into a lasting arrangement to support Macron’s government which is 37 seats short of a majority.

Borne and other senior Macron backers have been trying to win over individual right-wing and moderate left parliamentarians to bolster their ranks, with one MP telling AFP that “the phones are running hot.”