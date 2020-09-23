Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences

Reuters
Paris
French president Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, welcomes Slovenian president Borut Pahor (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 21 September 2020.
French president Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, welcomes Slovenian president Borut Pahor (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 21 September 2020. Reuters
France's president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed.

"We will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe, in Russia or in Syria," Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly.

"This clarification must be swift and flawless because we will enforce our red lines," Macron said. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Macron did not elaborate on what would be done if Russia did not provide satisfactory explanations.

