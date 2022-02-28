Majority of Finnish want to join NATO: poll

Most Finnish people now favour joining NATO, according to a poll released Monday, a historic change in attitude and a major shift compared to even just a few months ago.

In another response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meanwhile, Finland's state-run alcohol distributor took vodka off the shelves.

According to the survey, commissioned by public broadcaster Yle, 53 per cent of Finns backed their country joining the military alliance, 28 per cent opposed it, and 19 per cent were unsure.

"A completely historic and exceptional result," Charly Salonius-Pasternak, Senior Research Fellow at Finnish Institute of International Affairs, told AFP. "The change is dramatic."