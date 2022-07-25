UK's Sunak vows tough action on China as PM rivals face TV debate

Britain's two prime ministerial contenders were set Monday to go head-to-head for the first time in a televised debate after a weekend of tough talking on China.

In response to criticism by Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss, rival Rishi Sunak announced plans to crack down on Beijing's influence, calling it the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

China's state-run Global Times has previously said former finance minister Sunak was the only candidate in the contest with "a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties".