Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents

Russian forces pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks, while Kyiv played down a report that it is amending some plans for a counter-offensive due to a leak of classified US intelligence documents.

The Russians were using “scorched earth” tactics on Bakhmut, a top Ukrainian military commander said on Monday, as the Ukrainian city in the eastern Donetsk region and other cities and towns came under heavy bombardment.

“The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said of Bakhmut.

The battle for the small and now largely ruined city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk has been the bloodiest of the 13-month war as Moscow tries to inject momentum into its campaign after recent setbacks.