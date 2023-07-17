Russia says Ukrainian attack on Crimea Bridge kills two, orphaned daughter injured

Two people were killed and their daughter was wounded on Monday in what Russia said was an Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, an artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project personally opened by President Vladimir Putin.

Blasts were reported before dawn on the 19-km (12-mile) road and rail bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Unverified imagery showed a section of road on the bridge had split and listing to one side with metal barriers buckled. Dash cam footage showed drivers braking sharply shortly after the incident. Traffic was halted.

Russian officials said Ukraine was behind what they called a “terrorist” attack on the bridge - on the same day that Putin must decide whether or not to extend a UN-brokered deal that allows the export of grain via the Black Sea.