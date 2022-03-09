Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees

A US ban on imports of Russia’s oil ratcheted up punishment for the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday as McDonald’s and Starbucks closed outlets and Moscow promised safe passage for some people to flee.

As the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million, several of the most internationally famous brands added to the Kremlin’s global isolation on the 13th day of the incursion.

McDonald’s, a symbol of capitalism that opened in Russia as the Soviet Union fell, and coffeehouse chain Starbucks will temporarily close stores, while Pepsi will stop selling its soft drink brands and Coca-Cola is halting business in the country.

Washington, meanwhile, imposed an immediate ban on imports of Russian energy, sparking a further increase in the oil price, which rose around 4 per cent on Tuesday. Prices have surged more than 30 per cent since Russia’s incursion began on 24 February.

Russia - the world’s second-largest exporter of crude - has warned the cost will skyrocket further if the West implements bans.