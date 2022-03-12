Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol: Ukraine

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

It did not specify when the shelling took place. Mariupol has been under siege and bombardment for more than a week and is encircled by Russian troops.