Mother remembers ‘brutal’ soldiers who terrorised Bucha

A couple of weeks into the Russian occupation of Bucha, local resident Olena sensed a turn for the worse when older, rougher soldiers appeared and began to spread fear in the town.

They were “brutal” compared to the younger soldiers who captured the town at the start of the invasion, said the 43-year-old mother of two.

“Right in front of my eyes, they fired on a man who was going to get food at the supermarket,” said Olena, who did not wish to give her second name.

Located 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of Kyiv’s city centre, the town of Bucha was occupied by Russian forces on February 27 in the opening days of the war and remained under their control for a month.