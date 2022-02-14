Move embassy staff, a big 'mistake': Ukraine president

US intelligence has warned that Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine's borders, could invade within days, and some officials fear a lightning strike against the capital.
Several countries have withdrawn diplomats and urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, to the dismay of many in Kyiv, who fear the West is overreacting and giving ground to Russian pressure.
The United States ordered the departure of most of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv, while it will maintain a consular presence in the western city of Lviv.
Canada is closing its embassy in Kyiv temporarily, moving diplomatic operations to Lviv, as is Australia.