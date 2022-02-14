Move embassy staff, a big 'mistake': Ukraine president

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it had been a mistake for some Western countries, including the United States, to move their diplomats from Kyiv in fear of a Russian assault.

"It is a big mistake that some embassies -- well, this is their decision -- are moving to western Ukraine," he said, after some international missions opened offices in the city of Lviv.

"Because there is no western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. So if, God forbid, something happens it will be everywhere."