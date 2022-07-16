Russia deploys missiles from Europe's largest nuclear plant

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including "missile systems" and to shell the surrounding areas of Ukraine, an official with Kyiv's nuclear agency has said.

Located on the Dnipro river in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's invasion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

The president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said Friday in a televised interview that the situation was "extremely tense", with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the plant.