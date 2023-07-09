Brother of France man who died in police custody in hospital after arrest

A man arrested in Paris during a memorial rally for his brother, who had died in police custody seven years ago, has been hospitalised, a Paris prosecutor said Sunday, triggering calls for more protests.

The calls came with France still on edge after the police killing of a teen near Paris sparked the worst rioting in the country since 2005.

Youssouf Traore, 29, was detained by police Saturday amid protests across the country that commemorated the death of his brother Adama Traore in 2016, many of them in defiance of police bans on gatherings.

Youssouf was arrested during a protest in Paris attended by some 2,000 people, part of a string of protests to mark his brother's death and to protest against police brutality.