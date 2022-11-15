Division at G20 over bid to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is heading his country's delegation in the absence of President Vladimir Putin, denounced the attempt to condemn Russia as politicisation by Western countries that had tried unsuccessfully to include it in the declaration.

Lavrov said Russia had put forward an alternative view and the draft would be completed on Wednesday.

A US official said earlier the United States expected the G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there were encouraging signs of a consensus that Russia's war against Ukraine was not acceptable.

G20 ministers' gatherings in the past have failed to produce joint declarations due to disagreement between Russia and other members on language, including on how to describe the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the summit in a virtual address that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a plan he has proposed "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law".

He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative.

"Please choose your path for leadership - and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

Lavrov, who dismissed a news agency report on Monday that he had been taken to hospital in Bali with a heart condition, said he had listened to Zelenskiy's address, adding that the Ukrainian leader was dragging out the conflict and not listening to Western advice.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered calls by some Western leaders for a boycott of the summit and for the withdrawal of Putin's invitation but Indonesia refused to do so.

Russia said earlier Putin was too busy to attend the summit and Lavrov was taking his place.