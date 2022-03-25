NATO activates nuke deterrent, calls on China to restrain from supporting Russia economically, militarily

“We are concerned because Russia might use the pretext of NATO preparing for a biological attack to carry out the same in Ukraine. If it happens, it’ll change the nature of the conflict. It won’t just affect Ukraine but also NATO countries,” he cautioned the member countries.

He stated, “NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the summit said that Ukraine has already shown what it’s capable of and how it can contribute to security in Europe and the world.