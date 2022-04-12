Negotiations with Russia 'extremely difficult': Kyiv

Talks to end Russia's nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results.
Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey, most recently towards the end of March.
"It is clear that the emotional background today in the negotiation process is heavy. It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent," Podolyak wrote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said a lack of consistency in Ukraine's demands in the talks was slowing down progress on ending the military operation.