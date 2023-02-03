EU-Ukraine wartime summit to deliver on some issues, disappoint on others

Zelenskiy called for more punitive measures against Russia by the European Union, but new sanctions the bloc is preparing for the anniversary are set to fall short of the Kyiv government’s demands.

“Today ... we reached a very important mutual understanding,” Zelenskiy said in his Thursday night video address. “That only together - a strong Ukraine and a strong European Union - can we defend the life that we value, and through our further integration, provide energy and motivation for our people to fight on regardless of obstacles and threats.”

While the EU backs Ukraine and supports democratic and economic reforms there, it is not ready to admit a country at war and in any case, the process takes years. The last country to have joined the EU was Croatia in 2013, a decade after formally applying. Ukraine’s neighbour Poland took 20 years until joining in 2004.

Ukraine applied to join shortly after the invasion and in June received formal candidate status from the EU.

The United States and its Western allies stepped up pledges to deliver more weapons to Ukraine in January.