Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday evening, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months.

In southern Ukraine, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said he was putting aside plans for a security zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant so he could propose specific protection measures acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv.

The mining city of Bakhmut and surrounding towns in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk have been the focal point of assault for much of the 13-month-long invasion by Russia of neighbouring Ukraine. Neither side yet has full control with heavy losses suffered by both.