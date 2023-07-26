Russian military delegation arrives in North Korea to join Chinese

A Russian delegation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea, the ministry said late on Tuesday, joining a Chinese group as the first such public visitors to the country since the start of the pandemic.

The two delegations will take part in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” on Thursday in Pyongyang, state media agency KCNA reported, with Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong leading the Beijing group.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had been invited by its North Korean counterpart and would attend the Victory Day events.

“This visit will help strengthen Russian-North Korean military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries,” the ministry said in a statement.