UK's PM Truss quits, Tories vow new leader next week

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation just six crisis-filled weeks after taking office, becoming the shortest-lived premier in UK history.

The Conservative party vowed a rapid election to have a new leader chosen by 28 October, avoiding the drawn-out contest that saw Truss defeat Rishi Sunak over the summer following Boris Johnson's own resignation.

Truss admitted she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected, bowing to the inevitable after her right-wing platform of tax cuts disintegrated and as many Conservative MPs revolted.