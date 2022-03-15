Over 13,500 Russian troops killed since war began: Ukraine

According to the MFA data, 1,279 armoured vehicles of different types, 81 aircraft, 95 helicopters, 150 artillery pieces, and 64 MLRs were hit during the combat.
Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 640 vehicles, 3 vessels, 9 UAVs, and 36 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on 24 February, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.