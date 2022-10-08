Ireland petrol station blast kills nine

At least nine people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest, police said on Saturday.

The Garda Siochana police force said eight people had been hospitalised and that it "can now confirm nine fatalities as a result of this incident.

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continues" at the site in the village of Creeslough," it said.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown and police had yet to announce the launch of an inquiry as the search through rubble went on.

The toll from Friday's explosion had already risen from three to seven overnight.