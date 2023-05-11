Britain moves first to supply Ukraine with long range cruise missiles

Britain on Thursday became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.

Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the United States has previously been limited to shorter range weapons.

"We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians," Defence Minister Ben Wallace told parliament. "Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine."