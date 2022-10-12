NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence

More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, two days after Russian missiles rained down on cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv.

The gathering in Brussels is the first big NATO meeting since Moscow annexed several Ukrainian territories, announced a mobilisation and issued veiled nuclear threats - moves that the alliance has classified as a clear escalation of the war that started with the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines running under the Baltic Sea have contributed to heightening the tensions, although it remains unclear who was behind the explosions.