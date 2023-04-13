Russia says Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over

Russia on Thursday said there would be no extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal beyond 18 May unless the West removed a series of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

The Ukraine grain Black Sea export deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by conflict disrupting exports from two of the world's leading grain suppliers.

"Without progress on solving five systemic problems...there is no need to talk about the further extension of the Black Sea initiative after May 18," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.