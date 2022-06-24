Pressure mounts on UK’s Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats

The losses, one in the Conservatives' traditional southern heartlands and in a northern English industrial seat won from Labour in the last election, suggest the broad appeal Johnson presented to win the 2019 election may be fracturing.

Fears that Johnson could have become an electoral liability may prompt lawmakers to move against him again after months of scandal over COVID-19 lockdown parties at a time when millions are struggling with rising food and fuel prices.

Johnson has so far resisted pressure to resign after he was fined for breaking lockdown rules at his Downing Street office.