Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

The prince "never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said.

"Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," the filing added. "He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

The statement is a marked departure from an interview that Andrew gave the BBC in 2019 in which he failed to appear sympathetic toward Epstein's abuse victims, and refused to apologize for his friendship with Epstein. The Royal Family last month removed Prince Andrew's military links and royal patronages and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness."