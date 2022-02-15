Pulling back some forces from Ukraine border: Russia

Russia said Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first major step towards de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.

The move came amid an intense diplomatic effort to avert a feared Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour and after Moscow amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

The crisis -- the worst between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War -- reached a peak this week with US officials warning that a full-scale invasion, including an assault on the capital Kyiv, was possible within days.