Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that president Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had his first shot on Tuesday but declined to say which of Russia’s three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia’s vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in its regions at the beginning of the year but production had since been ramped up.

Demand in Russia for the vaccine was increasing but it was not surging, he told reporters.