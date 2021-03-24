Europe

Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example: Kremlin

Reuters
Moscow
default-image

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that president Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had his first shot on Tuesday but declined to say which of Russia’s three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia’s vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in its regions at the beginning of the year but production had since been ramped up.

Demand in Russia for the vaccine was increasing but it was not surging, he told reporters.

Advertisement

“Although of course, factors such as the president getting vaccinated are a good example for many, many citizens, at least we hope it will be,” Peskov said.

“Now we’ve managed to increase production, and the growth rate will be ensured in the coming months and all domestic needs, which are an absolute priority, will be met,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Putin said on Monday that the decision to get vaccinated was a purely voluntary one for Russians.

He said that 4.3 million Russians had so far got two shots of a vaccine, that vaccine production for domestic use was a priority, and that output needed to be increased.

Russia has a population of about 144 million.

The most well-known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

Read more from Europe

More News

Germany mulls fresh virus curbs amid growing Europe protests

In this file photo taken on 4 March 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C), Bavarian state governor Markus Soeder (R) and the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller (L) deliver a press conference following talks via video conference with Germany's state premiers on the extension of the current Covid-19 restrictions, at the Chancellery in Berlin

EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after ‘safe’ verdict

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a AstraZeneca logo

Royals starts fight back against Harry, Meghan

Royals starts fight back against Harry, Meghan

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

People stand on a main square in the city of Larissa on 3 March 2021, after a strong 6,3-magnitude earthquake hit the Greek central region of Thessaly.