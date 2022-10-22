US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances

Russia’s defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson into a “fortress” as Kyiv’s forces advance.

Few details emerged of the conversation between Russia’s Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, but both sides confirmed they had discussed Ukraine.

“Topical issues of international security -- including the situation in Ukraine -- were discussed,” said Russia’s defence ministry.