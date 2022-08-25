Putin bets winter gas chokehold will yield Ukraine peace - on his terms

Cold winters helped Moscow defeat Napoleon and Hitler. President Vladimir Putin is now betting that sky-rocketing energy prices and possible shortages this winter will persuade Europe to strong arm Ukraine into a truce—on Russia’s terms.

That, say two Russian sources familiar with Kremlin thinking, is the only path to peace that Moscow sees, given Kyiv says it will not negotiate until Russia leaves all of Ukraine.

“We have time, we can wait,” said one source close to the Russian authorities, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

“It’s going to be a difficult winter for Europeans. We could see protests, unrest. Some European leaders might think twice about continuing to support Ukraine and think it’s time for a deal.”

A second source close to the Kremlin said Moscow thought it could already detect faltering European unity and expected that process to accelerate amid winter hardship.

“It will be really tough if it (the war) drags into the autumn and winter. So there’s hope they (the Ukrainians) will ask for peace,” said the source.

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin, which denies Russia uses energy as a political weapon, to a request for comment.