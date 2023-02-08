Ukraine promised European tanks, as Russia advances on Bakhmut

Three European countries promised Tuesday that Ukraine will get at least 100 tanks in the "coming months", as the German defence minister made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The German, Dutch and Danish defence ministries also said training and support would be sent for the Leopard 1 tanks, ahead of the delivery of more advanced tanks in the future.

The pledge came as Moscow said Russian forces were advancing towards Bakhmut and Vugledar -- two key centres of fighting in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, now the flashpoint of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week urged Western countries to speed up deliveries of weapons -- particularly long-range missiles -- so his forces can fend off Russian advances in "fortress" Bakhmut.