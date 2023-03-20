French govt faces no-confidence vote after pensions uproar

French president Emmanuel Macron's government was set to face two no-confidence motions in parliament on Monday over an unpopular pension reform that has sparked violent protests and political uproar.

Macron's allies, in a minority in the lower house National Assembly, could be defeated if the opposition unites in sufficient numbers for one of the ballots.

A decision to force the pension legislation through the lower-house National Assembly without a vote last Thursday sparked protests over the weekend, calls for more strikes and outrage about a manoeuvre widely seen as undemocratic.

Bringing the government down was "the only way of stopping the social and political crisis in this country," Charles de Courson, the author of one of the two no-confidence votes and France's longest-serving MP, told France Inter radio on Monday.

As the debate on his motion opened in parliament, de Courson called the pensions reform "unfair" and said the government's handling of the parliamentary process had been "a denial of democracy".

Government insiders and observers have raised fears that France is again heading for another bout of violent anti-government protests, only a few years after the "Yellow Vest" movement shook Macron's government and the country.

Most analysts expect the government to survive on Monday, thanks to backing from the right-wing opposition Republicans party that has 61 seats.

But a senior Republican lawmaker, Aurelien Pradie, said he would vote against the government because "I think it's the only way out."