Record 8,157 migrants reach Canaries in November

A record 8,157 migrants landed in Spain's Canary Islands in November, in what was believed to be the highest monthly figure on record, interior ministry figures showed Thursday.

The increase means almost 20,000 migrants now reached the archipelago since the start of the year after surviving a perilous boat trip from the African coast.

The number is nearly 10 times higher than in 2019, leaving the islands' migrant reception facilities completely overwhelmed.

Interior ministry figures show that between 1 January and 30 November, a total of 19,566 people landed on the Atlantic archipelago, compared with just 1,993 a year earlier.