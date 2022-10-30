UN chief 'deeply concerned' as Russia suspends participation in grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed "deep concern" as Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted after Russia suspended its participation in a deal that allowed the vital shipments.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative," his spokesman said.

"He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue."

The July deal -- signed between Russia and Ukraine, and brokered by Turkey and the UN -- is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.