US to send $4.5b more to Ukraine for budget needs

It follows previous transfers of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June, USAID said. Washington has also provided billions of dollars in military support, and plans a new $1 billion weapons package shortly.

The US funds are to help the Ukrainian government maintain essential functions, including social and financial assistance for the growing poor population, children with disabilities, and millions of internally displaced persons, as the war drags on.

Ukrainian officials estimate the country faces a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall - or 2.5 per cent of pre-war gross domestic product - due to the cost of the war and declining tax revenues. Economists say that will swell Ukraine's annual deficit to 25 per cent of GDP, compared with 3.5 per cent before the conflict.

The World Bank estimates that 55 per cent of Ukrainians will be living in poverty by the end of 2023 as a result of the war and the large numbers of displaced persons, compared with 2.5 per cent before the start of the war.