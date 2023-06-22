Ukraine’s allies vow to make Russia pay

Ukraine’s Western allies on Wednesday promised to make Russia pay for its invasion, as governments and private investors met to fund the country’s reconstruction from the ravages of war.

The World Bank has put an estimate of $14 billion on Ukraine’s immediate needs to repair the damage caused by the bitter fighting.

But a recent study by the World Bank, the UN, the European Union and the Ukrainian government said the wider recovery of the economy would cost $411 billion.

Delegates, from Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the Kremlin would ultimately foot the bill.

“Let’s be clear: Russia is causing Ukraine’s destruction,” Blinken told delegates at a London conference.

“And Russia will eventually bear the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

Sunak promised to keep tough sanctions in place “until Russia pays up”, and to use seized assets to get Ukraine back on its feet—something the European Union said it would also look at.

In an indication of the sheer scale of the reconstruction needed, Shmygal said the destruction of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam earlier this month caused an estimated $1.5 billion in environmental damage.

But that did not include losses in agriculture, infrastructure and housing, let alone how much it would cost to rebuild the plant.