Russia claims victory in Mariupol

Shishimarin told the court he was "truly sorry". But his lawyer said in closing arguments that the young soldier was "not guilty" of premeditated murder and war crimes.
Since Ukrainian forces fended off the Russian offensive around Kyiv both eastern Ukraine and Mariupol in the south have borne the brunt of a remorseless ground and artillery attack.
The fighting is fiercest in the eastern region of Donbas, a Russian-speaking area that has been partially controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.
"Attempts to attack Donbas continue. They completely ruined Rubizhne, Vonokvakha, just as Mariupol," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address late Friday, adding the Russians were "trying to do the same with Severodonetsk and many other cities".
In the eastern city of Severodonetsk, 12 people were killed and another 40 wounded by Russian shelling, the regional governor said.
Finland's price
The war's economic repercussions continued to expand on Saturday, as Russia cut off its supply of natural gas to neighbouring Finland.
"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off," Finnish state energy company Gasum said in a statement, adding that gas would instead be supplied from other sources via the Balticconnector pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia.
Gasum a day earlier revealed the tap would be turned off when its contract with Russia's Gazprom ended at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) Saturday.
The move, which Russia has blamed on the Nordic country's refusal to pay in rubles, comes days after Finland and Sweden submitted a joint application for NATO membership.
Moscow has repeatedly warned historically non-aligned Finland that applying for membership would be "a grave mistake with far-reaching consequences."
Both Finland and Sweden are seemingly on the fast track to joining the defence alliance, with Biden offering "full, total, complete backing" to their bids.
But all 30 existing NATO members must agree on any new entrants, and Turkey has condemned the Nordic neighbours' alleged toleration of Kurdish militants.
Shoigu has said the Kremlin would respond to any NATO expansion by creating more military bases in western Russia.
Saturday's halt to gas shipments follows Moscow cutting off Poland and Bulgaria last month in a move the EU described as "blackmail".