Russia invades Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Here’s what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

Headlines

* Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

* A picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant on the route between Belarus and Kyiv, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.