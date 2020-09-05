Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

"According to the version of our doctors it wasn't a poisoning," Peskov said. "The German specialists managed to establish some kind of poisonous substance. We're counting on a dialogue with our German colleagues."

He added: "Investigative actions are being carried out by our specialists, and if there is confirmation of the presence of poisonous substances in the biological material of the patient (Navalny), then of course legal consequences will follow. We ask everyone to rely on the facts."

Navalny is the most popular and prominent opponent of president Vladimir Putin, and the German announcement this week that he was poisoned by a nerve agent has raised the possibility of further Western sanctions against Moscow.