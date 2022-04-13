Russia recovery from sanctions will take 'years': officials

Russia will take "many years" to rebuild its economy if Western sanctions over Ukraine remain in place for a long time, the head of the audit chamber and former finance minister said Wednesday.

"If sanctions remain at the current level, it will take about two years of reconstruction, no less," Alexei Kudrin said.

"Then we will have to rebuild for many years, because what we are talking about is replacing a whole series of imported products," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.