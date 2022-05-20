Russia to cut gas to Finland Saturday: Finnish company

Russian supply of natural gas to Finland will be cut on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum said Friday, after the Nordic country refused to pay supplier Gazprom in rubles.

"It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said in a statement.

However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation" and "there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network," Wiljanen said.

The supply contract will end on Saturday at 7:00 am (0400 GMT), Gasum said.