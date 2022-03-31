Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet soon: Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba could meet within two weeks for talks, Turkey said Thursday, after hosting negotiators from both sides earlier this week.

“There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

“What matters is that the two sides come together and agree on a lasting ceasefire,” he said. “We would like to host a foreign ministers’ meeting as an honest mediator.”