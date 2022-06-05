Russia using ‘all its power’ to capture eastern city: Ukraine

Ukraine said Saturday its forces were managing to push back against Moscow’s troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia “throwing all its power” into capturing the strategic eastern city.

At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located, the nearby Donetsk region, and in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview posted online that the invading forces had captured most of Severodonetsk, but that Ukraine’s forces were pushing them back.

“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” said Gaiday.